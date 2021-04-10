Afrojack drops groovy remix of Elise Eriksen’s ‘Less’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 30

Originally from Norway but now living in Los Angeles, pop singer Elise Eriksen has been a rising star in the music world recently with her successful debut single titled ‘Less’ featuring vocalist and producer Shoffy. The singer has now teamed up with the legendary Dutch producer and DJ Afrojack, allowing him to put his unique spin on her hit track.

Afrojack is already having an incredible 2021, with recently being announced to be performing at the Eurovision grand final this year. ‘Less (Afrojack Remix)’ is the perfect example of his talent and why he is so accomplished. It’s a groovy track that is expertly produced, putting Eriksen’s and Shoffy’s steller and entrancing vocals at the forefront, and featuring a tropical sounding break, the remix is guaranteed to be the staple of everyone’s summer 2021 playlist. The remix also showcases the diverse skills of the producer, being a much different sound and vibe from Afrojack’s recent musical offerings such as ‘Boom Boom Pow’, an incredible collaboration with Zafrir.

Sharing our excitement for the new remix, Elise Eriksen added:

“This project is really special to me considering a DJ I have listened to all my life wanted to remix my song, It feels completely surreal and I am beyond thankful!”

This remix is one that’s not to be missed with summer just around the corner, so make sure you give the Less remix a listen for yourself on Spotify below.

Image Credit: Rukes.com