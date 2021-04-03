Faithless release Blissy Funked Mix version of ‘I Need Someone’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 20

Taken from the latest Faithless album ‘All Blessed‘ after a 10 year hiatus, Sister Bliss has released a special Blissy Funked Mix version of hit track ‘I Need Someone’.

‘I Need Someone’ features London singer Nathan Ball and poet/author Caleb Femi on vocal duties, and was one of the standout tracks of the album, being the second single to be released. Inspiring remixes from Yotto and Alok, Sister Bliss of Faithless joins in on remix duties. Taking us on a journey, Faithless say of this mix:

“Mixing lo-slung breakbeats, a funky bass, emotive piano and a wash of warm strings under the pure beauty of Nathan Ball’s vocal and gospel lead adlibs, Blissy takes us on a yearning downtempo chilled sunset vibe, gently easing us out of lockdown.”

Giving us the ideal soundtrack to our summer, Sister Bliss gives this hit track a fresh, new feeling. Not losing any of the important and powerful messages from the original version, instead moody beats are swapped out for shimmering pianos and an atmospheric soundscape. Giving us sunset vibes, this mix is perfect to listen to on cool, summer nights and will no doubt be an essential part of all the summer playlists.

If there’s one track that will be on rotation as the months get warmer, it’s definitely this one. The Blissy Funked Mix of ‘I Need Someone’ is out now, and you can listen to it below or buy and stream the single here.



Image credit: Blue Laybourne via press kit