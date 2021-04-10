An epic 3-hour trance tribute to Ferry Corsten arrives online: Listen

By Alexander Costello 6

From early successes in the late 90s, having been championed by the likes of Paul Oakenfold and John Digweed, dance music fans have witnessed and enjoyed more than three decades of Ferry Corsten, a name held with high regard in the trance genre. Turning what was once a hobby into a full-blown profession, the award-winning producer has consistently been at the top of his game and now sets an example for future talent breaking through the ranks. Of course, the Dutchman’s creative mind has been behind some of electronic dance music’s most iconic tracks, to which many are considered ‘classics’ today. That said, one Ferry Corsten fan called Dark Sin has shared a sensational three-hour trance mix that features an epic selection of Ferry Corsten classics, and the mix is readily available to listen to right now.

The mix first featured on a Twitch live stream, but thankfully, Dark Sin has been kind enough to share the epic work on Soundcloud for all to enjoy. Totalling more than 200 minutes, the mix delivers 35 tracks featuring the decade-old classics and a handful of scintillating remixes that certainly draw out some memories. Check out the mix below, and let us know your favourite all-time Ferry Corsten track.

You can check out the full track list in the description of the set on SoundCloud, and you’re sure to be greeted with some of the most epic anthems of all time.

Image Credit: Sean Nunley (via Billboard)