Galantis and Hook N Sling release dreamy new song ‘The Best’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 13

Galantis (real names Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw) and Hook N Sling (real name Anthony Maniscalco) have just released their brand new song ‘The Best’.

For the first time since their 2016 collaborative hit ‘Love On Me’, the trio is back with yet another uplifting collaboration including vocals from the wonderful Karen Harding, and Christian Karlsson’s seven-year-old daughter’s adorable debut on vocals.

Prior to the release, Karlsson posted on Galantis’ socials how amazing it is to be reemerging into a world on the tail-end of a pandemic.

“Felt great to be back in the studio writing and creating with my brother, good friend, and collaborator Anthony aka “Hook N Sling”! It’s our 3rd tune together! Really happy to be working with Karen Harding for the first time too, as well as having my 7-year-old daughter on the mic!”

‘The Best’ brings a fresh new face to Galantis and Hook N Sling’s music while keeping their classic sound in check. It’s groovy, and the perfect soundtrack for summer. Harding’s vocals are the icing on the cake, blessing this track with a fun and wild vibe. Regarding the collaboration, Maniscalco stated,

“This song has been a long time in the making and I’m so proud of it! Working with Galantis is always incredibly fun and the chemistry we’ve developed together is undeniable – we’re always coming up with something special and this time it’s no different with ‘The Best’! And, Karen was amazing to work with as well, she’s so talented and I’m delighted this song is finally ready to share with the public! I hope it brings you as much joy as it does for me.”

Listen to the dreamy new single below:

Image Credit: Galantis Press