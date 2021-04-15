Gorgon City continue hot streak with Bebe Rexha remix : Listen

By Jake Gable 22

If there’s any artist(s) in the world of electronic music on a hotter roll than Gorgon City right now, we’d like to see them! Whilst the likes of Cristoph, Franky Wah, Oliver Heldens, David Guetta, and Camelphat have all enjoyed strong starts to 2021 after stellar years in 2020, we just can’t help but love this purple patch from the UK duo as they continue the streak with new hit ‘Sacrifice’. A stunning rework of the Bebe Rexha original, the Gorgon lads transform this one – as you’d expect – into a slick sizzler, and this will surely prove to be one of the most popular Spring/Summer bangers as the United Kingdom continues to come out of lockdown. With outdoor pubs and bars reopening this week, the British isles have seen a surge in euphoria, as thirsty youngsters flood the streets following 3 months of socials restrictions.

Best known for their breakthrough album ‘Sirens’ in 2014, Gorgon City’s recent back-catalogue includes (arguably) the track of 2021 (so far) ‘You’ve Done Enough’, and SOFI TUKKER collaboration ‘House Arrest’. Following their collaboration ‘There For You’ with Detroit house legend MK, Matt and Kye (aka Gorgon City) are now even headlining their own festival this summer! Selling out both dates over a full weekend at London’s iconic Finsbury Park venue, ‘Back To Love’ fest will see the pair joined by co-host Sonny Fodera, who himself has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years. Best known for her Martin Garrix collaboration ‘In The Name Of Love’, Bebe Rexha has become one of the world’s most in-demand vocalists, performing at various events all over the world. Sounding like the soundtrack to our Summer, you can check out this incredible remix below and let us know your thoughts on this one by heading across to our social media channels and leaving us a comment!