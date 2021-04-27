Group of people throw a techno rave in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone

By Ellie Mullins 16

There’s been some pretty unique venues that have hosted fun raves over the years, but none have quite matched the uniqueness of throwing a rave inside the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. That’s right, a group of people threw a rave within the Exclusion Zone border.

Hosted by Igor Oprya, he spent weeks sweeping debris into piles inside an old, abandoned village club building, turning it into a place where a dancefloor and bar could be situated. To promote the rave, an online video clip was released showing someone painting bright colours over the town sign of Pripyat’s Microdistrict 4, donning a sign that simply said “I Invite Everyone to Chernobyl Future Rave”. It wasn’t met without controversy though, as some groups of people thought it to be a violation of the Zone.

Image credit: via Lit Hub

The rave, titled ‘Chillnobyl’, focused on heavy techno, with a long lineup of local DJs playing well into the night. With the bar well-stocked and a great turnout, the rave went well. Oprya stated:

“A lot of people here have never been to Chernobyl before. We are trying to draw attention with our performances in the Zone—even if it’s negative attention. […] Our mission today is to transform Pripyat—not destroy it as some are saying, but to use performance to bring attention to it. Okay, so we painted a sign… so what?” No one got hurt, and already it has been painted back to its original color. There’s a Soviet crest on top of a building… by law it must now be removed. So how about instead we paint it pretty pink? Ukraine’s decommunization law is absurd, and this is how we answer it—with absurdity, with post-irony.”

It is certainly one of the more interesting and unique raves that have been thrown, and you can read more about it to find our more information here.

Image credit: Lit Hub