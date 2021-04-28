ILLENIUM debuts SLANDER, Krewella, Excision & Haliene collaboration at Ubbi Dubbi: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam

If there is one producer who continues to leave in fanbase in awe through his forward-thinking sound design and undeniably feel-good production style, it is ILLENIUM. Whether it be an uplifting journey through his melodic bass elements or ground-shaking dubstep as he has become known to surprise listeners during his live sets, ILLENIUM truly has an ever-evolving sound that will never grow old to the ears. A favorite artist to many around the world as he lights up even the darkest of days through his music, ILLENIUM has also recently announced his very own brand new curated three-day destination event known as Ember Shores. With the event already selling out, fans are about to be in for a treat as the lineup is still yet to be revealed. As we all miss live events and festivals around the world, Ubbi Dubbi Festival took place in Texas, and let us tell you many of us lived through social media channels to get a taste of the epic event. Throwing down a series of classics and unreleased gems, ILLENIUM surprisingly previewed his beautiful collaboration with icons SLANDER, Krewella, Excision and Haliene.

A one of a kind surprise indeed, the unreleased collaboration sounds magical to the ears and incorporates mesmerizing soundscapes and melodic instrumentals to take listeners on a euphoric journey. As we cannot wait for the release date, a surprise video showcasing the collaboration was taken by a festival attendee at Ubbi Dubbi and we could not be happier with the outcome. With the powerhouses, ILLENIUM, SLANDER, Krewella, and Excision balancing off their distinctive production styles alongside Haliene’s soothing, yet powerful vocals, this collaboration is about to be one for the books once released.

Check out the video taken by @ajwilkins900 below and let us know if you are excited in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com