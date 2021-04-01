International Music Summit Ibiza announces 2022 return

By Jake Gable

International Music Summit (IMS), the leading platform for industry, culture and education in electronic music, has postponed IMS Ibiza 2021 and announced the summit will return in 2022 for its 13th edition. The event will reunite thousands of global electronic music industry professionals after a two year hiatus, curating a programme of diverse discussions that are set to help us negotiate the post-COVID world. IMS Co-Founder Ben Turner said:

“As the majority of the world is still in the grip of the pandemic, it feels irresponsible to encourage our community to gather together until it is safer to do so. Therefore, the next IMS Ibiza event will now be 27th April – 1st May 2022, a time which feels very realistic for a huge coming together of our industry. IMS was created at a time of crisis for electronic music, we have galvanized the genre before, and we remain committed to supporting the industry that we love. The next edition of IMS Ibiza will mark a huge reset for the industry, for the world, and for IMS.”

With the return of the summit in 2022, delegates will be able to experience a rebooted and refreshed summit experience hosted at new luxurious venue Destino Pacha Resort Ibiza, privatised exclusively for IMS, featuring:

– Three days of the world’s leading thinkers and creatives discussing key values and issues.

– Leading companies showcasing the latest in innovation at a new Technology Trade Fair.

– IMS College Education Zone, including workshops and masterclasses, to inspire the next generation.

– ARETÉ wellness platform open to all delegates at no cost, courtesy of Pioneer DJ.

– More networking opportunities including 1-1 speed networking with promoters, agents & bookers.

– Access to Ibiza club openings & satellite events across the island.

– IMS Dalt Vila Ibiza closing celebration at the 2,500 year old UNESCO World Heritage site.

– SheSaidSo hosted safer space featuring their own curated content series.

Super early bird Delegate badges and hotel packages for the 2022 edition of IMS Ibiza will be available soon.

Image Credit: Ibiza Spotlight