Japan supports domestic shows by overseas artists under revised compensation scheme

By Alshaan Kassam 30

With just over 126 million people living in the land of the rising sun also known as Japan, the country has had nearly 450,000 COVID cases which are quite low in comparison to other countries around the world. While many including myself are wholeheartedly missing the large-scale events related to the electronic music scene such as EDC Japan and Ultra Japan, the festival organizing committee Smash Corporation has recently announced they will be hosting their annual Fuji Rock Festival this year however no foreign artists will be booked for the lineup. Shining a light on the talented artists, organizers and employees working in the music industry and living in Japan, the Japanese government introduced a compensation scheme in support of reimbursing organisers for the cost of events that were cancelled or postponed due to the state of emergency issued during the start of the year. However, the scheme referred to as J-LODlive initially excluded performances by overseas artists until the top Japan-based international promoters joined forces to lobby a new consortium with the aim to include domestic shows by foreign artists. Recently approved by the Japanese government as of March 17, ten globally recognized promoters such as Live Nation Japan, Creativeman, Billboard Live, ALC, Smash Cooperation and more successfully persuaded the government to amend its compensation scheme in support of foreign artists coming into Japan for festivals and shows.

The promoters are working closely together to ensure international touring in Japan can start up hopefully soon and are working towards easing the business visa restrictions for foreign artists to enter japan without the mandatory 14-day quarantine currently enforced on citizens and residents travelling in and out of Japan. With good news as Japan has lifted its statewide emergency, we are anticipating a few live music festivals come to life this summer. Under the revised compensation scheme, the Japanese government will subsidize expenses such as the “performance fee, production fee, venue fee, operating fee, right usage fee, infection prevention measures fee, production fee of video’s for the performance and the overseas distribution fee.” With the electronic music scene currently still operating with talented domestic artists at clubs and events, we also cannot wait to welcome foreign artists back to Japan and this is definitely a step in the right direction.

Relive Ultra Japan below and let us know your favourite festival in Japan.

The ULTRA JAPAN 2019 Aftermovie has been released!https://t.co/3o86QgEdFt Let’s bring back the unforgettable memories we made together late last year. We will dance again soon!

#UltraJapan pic.twitter.com/ArEN8KOjp4 — Ultra Japan (@UltraJapan) December 17, 2020

Photo Credits: Rukes.com