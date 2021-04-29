Jeremy Olander announces new livestream at 108-year-old train depot

By Maxim Fossey 22

Jeremy Olander has announced a new livestream, in which he will perform a set in an old train depot.

DJs like Timmy Trumpet, W&W, Nicky Romero and many more brought their talents to the web by showcasing their talent as entertainers and have broke boundaries in the electronic dance music scene. Jeremy Olander is the next one to showcase his for a DJ Mag hour long stream. The 60 minute set will include an entirety of exclusive and unheard IDs from Olander. Following his canceled Balance tour in March 2020, he was one of the first artists to dive his nose in the virtual world of livestreams.

The venue will be taking place at a 108-year-old train depot located in one of Northern Europe’s largest train maintenance depot, right on the outskirts of Stockholm. A unique set up, this will give the livestream a lot of potential to blow away its viewers tuning in, thanks to the custom light and laser installation established by Swedish artist Timothy Wilson.

The live set, titled ‘Vivrant at the Lockdown’, will be broadcast on DJ Mag’s Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels. Make sure to tune in on Thursday, April 29 at 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST, and you can also RSVP and find out more about the event by checking out the link right here.

Image Credit: press