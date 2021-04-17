Jora drops a massive future rave banger called ‘Myself With You’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 15

The emerging Italian record producer and DJ Jora is one of the top future rave prospects in the global electronic music scene at the moment, where his work has consistently been admired and supported by industry heavyweights like Morten, Kryder, and FaderX. Having already spent more than 18 long years as a DJ, the artist has really stepped up his production game in the past couple of years. Through his latest single called Myself With You, Jora is set to announce himself in style on Ørjan Nilsen‘s record label In My Opinion.

Myself With You follows the success of Jora’s previous string of impressive tunes, including “Speak For Yourself“, “Macronom“, and “Get Down.” Starting off with some catchy spellbinding vocals, the track soon progresses into an intriguing drop that is set to amaze a lot of future rave lovers out there in the industry. Overall, Myself With You seems quite balanced in terms of the distribution of energy levels amongst the different phases of the track. The club and festival-friendly nature of the track is evident from the fact that Jora has been a man closely associated with the dance floor throughout his life, where he has also served as a resident DJ for some of the top nightclubs in Italy.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out “Myself With You” below:

Image Credit: JORA (via Facebook)