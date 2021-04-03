KC Lights drops club edit of Toolroom banger ‘Cold Light’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 10

The Toolroom family is happy to announce the release of KC Lights’ brand new single ‘Cold Light’ that lands as the highly anticipated follow up to his global hit ‘Girl’ which, in spite of the global shutdowns of clubs and festivals last year went on to be the ‘stay at home’ summer anthem for 2020. With visions of Ibiza, Vegas, Croatia and Dubai dancing in our heads, ‘Girl’ dominated the BBC Radio 1 daytime playlist, KISS FM, Capital Dance, Sirius XM in the US, Triple J in Australia, France’s FG, Netherlands Slam, Germany’s Sunshine and specialist playlists all over the world. It has now amassed over 5m streams on Spotify alone and still going strong.

The uplifting production oozed with warm summer vibes and along with his 6AM Remix and the remix by his mates Nightlapse, he helped brighten up a pretty strange year. As we enter this second month of 2021, timed right on the back of some of his most recent stellar remixes for James Hype, Topic, Blinkie, Lost Kings and Nightlapse, KC Lights returns to lift our wintry spirits with the aptly named ‘Cold Light’. He has collaborated with UK singer, songwriter Leo Stannard, who is being hailed as one of the most talented and exciting vocalists to emerge in recent years.

Most recently, Leo featured on CamelPhat’s track ‘Blackbirds’ which is featured on the album, ‘Dark Matter’. He may also be recognised for his work with Maverick Sabre, Tom Odell, Rae Morris and Lewis Mokler and many more. ‘Cold Light’ is signature KC Lights with a stripped back groove and tribal drums complimented by Leo’s sublime vocal which takes the track to a whole new level! It’s feels like another anthem in making from this emerging star and it really is the perfect tune to take us into the promise of lighter and warmer months ahead.

Image Credit: Toolroom Records