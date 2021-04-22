Liverpool brand ‘Circus’ unveils details of no restrictions UK club event

By Jake Gable 14

Liverpool promoter Circus has revealed full details of an upcoming double-header as part of the UK government’s Covid-19 Event Research Programme (ERP). Taking place on April 30th and May 1st at Bramley Moore Dock Warehouse, both events, dubbed ‘The First Dance’, will feature no masks or social distancing, in what will prove a huge boost for British ravers. With lockdowns in the United Kingdom taking place – on and off – for the best part of 13 months now, the event will allow thirsty party-goers through the doors, to see acts such as Sven Väth, Fatboy Slim and The Blessed Madonna. Although Circus attendees for this one will be restricted to 6,000 guests, the party itself will run for a full 9 hours between 2pm-11pm, allowing dancers enough time to take themselves through a musical journey as the afternoon/evening progresses.

Because scientists are using the events to register the impact of clubbing on the spread of Covid-19, guests must take a lateral flow test before attending the Circus party, and show a negative result 24 hours before. The testing must take place at one of these sites. Guests will also be encouraged to take a PCR test at home on the day of the event and five days afterwards, though this isn’t mandatory. Tickets to either show will only be available to people aged 18 or over living in the Liverpool area. You must also be registered to a local GP practice. As part of the easing of lockdown restrictions across the nation, non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality have been allowed to re-open since 12th April. With 17th May seeing hospitality open indoors, clubbers have been told they must wait until 21st June for no further restrictions according to Prime-Minister Boris Johnson‘s roadmap. This means a potential Summer of no social distancing or mask usage for keen party-goers across the United Kingdom this year.

NEW // @CIRCUSmusic presents The First Dance is the next non-socially distanced trial event and will take over Bramley Moore Dock on April 30 and May 1 with @FatboySlim @svenvaeth @Blessed_Madonna and more. Tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/ZwGMOjPK87 pic.twitter.com/gphiVtgrmy — Stereoboard (@stereoboard) April 22, 2021

Image Credit: Fatboy Slim (via Facebook)