Martin Garrix signs partnership with JBL as a global brand ambassador

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 50

Dutch powerhouse Martin Garrix proved countless times what an innovator he is, developing his career with the speed of light, now taking another step forward by signing with world-famous audio equipment brand JBL.

The STMPD RCRDS label boss is appointed as the new global brand ambassador, collaborating with JBL on various kinds of projects such as product launches, campaigns and live performances at events. As JBL stated Martin has been working with them for years, and he always carries a JBL speaker with him to access music on the go.

Martin said the following about the new partnership:

“JBL has been my go-to audio brand for a while, so I’m super excited I can now call myself a global brand ambassador. I’m always surrounded by music, so to collaborate with them creatively is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.”

Martin Garrix joins a star-studded team of JBL ambassadors including football stars, English player Jesse Lingard , Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez as well as Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and music icon Bebe Rexha with whom Garrix worked together on their 2016 smash hit ‘In The Name Of Love’. Ralph Santana, the Chief Marketing Officer at HARMAN, the subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, stated:

“We have seen how Martin’s enthusiasm, excitement and essential energy sparks huge crowds into the highest levels of joy in life. At JBL, we create and share the same values by providing experiences and the best sound that connects people throughout the world. We are delighted to have Martin as an ambassador. He brings an energy that will connect with and excite our JBL fans around the world and we can’t wait to see this partnership flourish.”

After headlining the biggest festivals around the world, launching his AREA21 project, establishing his own imprint, mentoring rising artists and collaborating with pop stars like Dua Lipa, Khalid and Macklemore, Martin Garrix is truly the best fit for a prestigious brand like JBL. Congratulations Martin on the new partnership!

I’m super excited to announce my partnership together with @JBLaudio as their new ambassador. We’ve got fun things coming up so stay tuned and I’ll see you very soon! pic.twitter.com/MzGsjzS3qo — MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) April 22, 2021

Image Credit: Harman Press