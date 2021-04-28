Menna releases captivating new track ‘Fantasies’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury

Canadian-based producer and aspiring DJ, Menna has been a rising star in the industry ever since releasing stellar and unique tracks such as ‘Show Me Your Love’ which released in November last year. Menna, whose real name is Daniel Menna, is back with a brand new track titled ‘Fantasies’.

This is Menna’s fourth official single and shows his incredible talent and diversity. The producer is continuing to break expectations with each release, and this new one could possibly be the song of your summer with its whimsical beats and feel-good vibes. ‘Fantasies’ begins with a calm and magical start, providing light and easing vocals throughout a powerful build-up before the song quickly spires into an energizing drop, electrifying with every beat.

This track ‘Fantasies’ expresses who I am, and who I plan on establishing myself as… an artist who can make dreamy chill out music, that can also hype you up instantly and switch up on you unexpectedly – Menna

Menna is for sure an up-and-coming artist, that you need to keep an eye on, as we feel a breakthrough for the new star is just around the corner, you can follow him on social media here. The producer is currently working hard on his debut EP that is scheduled to release between late 2021 and early 2022 which we definitely can’t wait to hear. In the meantime make sure you check out ‘Fantasies’ for yourself on Spotify below.

Image Credit: Menna (Press)