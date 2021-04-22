Ministry of Sound unveils special ‘I Love 90s’ Mini-Mix

By Jake Gable 25

Proving themselves to be ‘Hot Since ’91‘, London clubbing institution Ministry of Sound still sits firmly at the summit of the electronic scene to this day. Blessing ravers in Elephant & Castle with some of the finest club line-ups, the iconic ‘Box’ has played host to the likes of NERVO, Third Party, Tchami x Malaa, deadmau5, Throttle, EDX, Kryder, and many more in recent years. But for Ministry, the brand is about much more than just a sensational night out. Amassing a widespread flurry of releases on their iconic MoS label over the course of the past three decades, tracks like Eric Prydz‘s ‘Call On Me‘ and Avicii‘s ‘Seek Bromance’ have enjoyed official releases on the imprint. But aside from this, the Ministry name is also well famed to fans for their unique compilation mixes.

Previously available on CD format via sub-brands like ‘The Annual’, the compilations would feature the finest hits from a year in dance, and now, MoS are going one further by encapsulating the sound of an entire generation. The ‘I Love 90s Mini-Mix’ showcases a full 20 minutes of the greatest tracks from an era which also gave us Tony Blair, the end of Apartheid in South Africa, Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, Rugrats. Gameboys, and Britney Spears. Made up of anthems like Faithless classic ‘Insomnia’ and Jamiroquai’s feel-good groover ‘Space Cowboy’, the mix also includes ‘Move Your Body’, ‘It’s My Life’, and ‘Don’t You Want Me‘. With dance music booming in the 90s thanks to pioneers like Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, and Paul Oakenfold, thousands of party-goers would rush to illegal warehouse raves every weekend around the outskirts of the M25. This was the era that gave birth to acid-house and proved pivotal to the overall growth of electronic music. You can enjoy the mix in full below!

Image Credit: Ministry of Sound Club London (via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ministryofsoundclub/photos/a.239972852843/10156937366317844/)