Moby announces new album ‘Reprise’, and shares reimagined version of ‘Porcelain’

By Alexander Costello

Multi-award-winning producer Richard Melville Hall, known professionally as Moby, has announced that a brand new album is on its way. Next month, the musical pioneer goes classical with the release of ‘Reprise‘, a new album that sees Richard revisit and reimagine musical highlights from his 30-year career. Featuring 14 tracks, in which the producer has re-envisioned some of his most iconic and biggest tracks including ‘Go‘, ‘Porcelain‘ and ‘Natural Blues‘, Moby is joined by the Budapest Art Orchestra and a sumptuous list of guest artists which include Gregory Porter, Kris Kristofferso, and Skylar Grey to name a few. The album arrives on May 28th and is available to pre-order should fans wish to grab a hold of the official ‘Reprise’ merchandise. Talking about his upcoming music, Moby explained:

“Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion, to share some aspect of the human condition to whomever might be listening. I long for the simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Moby has shared a track from the line up – ‘Porcelain (Reprise Version)’ which features Jim James. Additionally, the producer has release a video explaining the making of the track, and you can watch that video right here. Check out the ‘Porcelain (Reprise Version)’ track below and see the album’s tracklist too.

Reprise tracklist:

everloving natural blues (featuring gregory porter & amythyst kiah) go porcelain (featuring jim james) extreme ways heroes (featuring mindy jones) god moving over the face of the water (featuring vikingur ólafsson) why does my heart feel so bad (featuring apollo jane) the lonely night (featuring kris kristofferson & mark lanegan) we are all made of stars lift me up the great escape (featuring nataly dawn, alice skye, luna li) almost home (featuring novo amor, mindy jones and darlingside) the last day (featuring skylar grey & darlingside)

Image credits: Moby Official Website