Porter Robinson announces second edition of digital festival Secret Sky

By Ellie Mullins 5

Last year, Porter Robinson entertained fans virtually in a massive way, by taking his Second Sky festival and making it digital. Naming it Secret Sky, it featured the likes of Madeon, Jai Wolf and more, and now it’s happening again this year. It all kicks off on Saturday, April 24 the day after Porter’s second studio album ‘Nurture‘ releases. An all-day virtual festival in partnership with MusiCares, Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade and Slush, he’s bringing a whole host of fellow producers and other artists along with him for the ride.

A carefully curated lineup, it features close friends and collaborators. Including the likes of REZZ, Baauer, Kero Kero Bonito and, of course, Porter Robinson himself, you can view the full lineup below.

Secret Sky can be viewed on any web browser, but is also designed for the best and most immersive experience with VR technology on Oculus Quest. Instructions on how to view in VR as well as how to sign up to be the first to know where to watch the stream is on the website right here. All proceeds from Secret Sky will be donated to MusiCares, the Grammy charity that supports the music industry and artists that have been badly affected by Covid-19.

Don’t forget to sign up above, and get ready for a full day and night of great music. To get a taste of what to expect from this year’s edition of Secret Sky, watch Porter Robinson’s set from last year’s edition below.



Image credit: press