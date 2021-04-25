R3HAB teams up with Luis Fonsi & Sean Paul for flavour-layered hit ‘Pues’: Listen

By Alexander Costello 2

Not afraid to experiment with his sound, DJ and producer Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, collides with two hit-making superstars for a brand new collaboration released on CYB3RPVNK/Universal Music. Joining forces with Puerto Rican musician Luis Fonsi and Jamaican recording artist Sean Paul, the trio delivers a perfect reggaeton-dance record called ‘Pues‘.

If you’re looking for a summer night’s anthem layered with melodic beats and enchanting rhythms, ‘Pues‘ is the track for you. Abundant with Latin-infused beats that will have you dancing all night long, R3HAB, Luis Fonsi, and Sean Paul ensure that ‘Pues‘ delivers on every note, making this appealing tune one to add to your playlists for summer that is fast arriving. Talking about the new collaboration and working alongside his counterparts, R3HAB added:

“It’s always a pleasure to work with industry legends such as Luis Fonsi and Sean Paul. They are both experts of their craft, and together we came up with a reggaeton-dance record perfect for warm summer nights. […] I’m inspired by the diversity of music cultures within Latin music, and have many more to explore. “Pues” is different from everything I’ve released so far, and I’m glad to give it over to our fans now. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

R3HAB is no stranger to collaborations across the Latin world having previously worked with a handful of artists including TINI, Reik, Rauw Alejandro, Hungria, and MC Jacare. Elsewhere, the Dutch/Moroccan DJ has kept busy working with standout electronic producers Timmy Trumpet and W&W for their recent single ‘Distant Memory‘. And delivering the goods by unleashing a tech-house infused banger called ‘Ringtone‘. If you’re ready to feel the flavour of ‘Pues‘, check out the track, and its music video, below. To discover more brand new music like this from your favourite artists, click right here and browse the latest news and updates from the electronic dance music community.

Image credits: R3HAB Official Press Kit Photo