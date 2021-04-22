Relive special Avicii broadcast on Tomorrowland One World Radio

By Jake Gable 14

With various tributes to Avicii being aired this week, in honour of the 3rd anniversary since he passed away, Tomorrowland took things up a notch with a special edition broadcast on One World Radio. Tim was a regular attendee at the festival, performing on the main-stage as early as 2011, and so it only felt right for the Belgian festival to honour him in such a fitting way. Packing their broadcast with over 60 hits from the majestic Swede, the show also incorporated messages and tributes from the likes of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Nicky Romero, Laidback Luke, Kygo, and Aloe Blacc. The broadcast included a message from Tim’s father, Klas Bergling, in addition to messages from fans and live clips from the festival.

Best known for his commercial hits like ‘Wake Me Up’, ‘Levels’, and ‘Seek Bromance’, Avicii garnered an army of fans all over the world on account of his unrivalled melodies and euphoric chord patterns. The Stockholm-born maestro also proved his hand at remixing, with reworks for the likes of Armin van Buuren on ‘Drowning‘ and Robyn with ‘Hang With Me‘. Becoming one of the first real superstars of ‘EDM’, Tim’s legacy thrust the sub-genre into the spotlight and paved the way for acts like Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, and Marshmello, to go on and conquer the United States. With 20th April proving an emotional date in the calendar for dance music fans forever more, this Tomorrowland special was the perfect way to remember the impact Tim had on the scene, and you can relive it in full below. Also be sure to head on over to our social media channels and let us know, what is your favourite Avicii performance of all time? We’ve even compiled a little list of our own right here to help you decide.

Avicii – Image Credit: Tomorrowland