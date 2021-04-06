RL Grime’s legendary “Syclla” featured in upcoming “Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer”: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 44

The trap don known as RL Grime has been making some big moves in 2021 with the recent release of his collaboration with ISOxo on “Stinger.” Now proving to us that he is changing the game one step at a time, many of us can relate to watching the 24-year-old classic film known as Space Jam but what about if we told you there was a new Space Jam releasing very soon and the trailer is featuring music from the one and only RL Grime? Yes, you read that correctly. Director Malcolm D. Lee is taking us on a trip down to memory lane by releasing a new trailer for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy film and showcasing LeBron James. So which track from RL Grime has been featured on this epic film trailer? Well, RL Grime’s legendary track “Syclla” has been featured on the upcoming trailer, and let us tell you it only makes us more hyped for the release date.

While the original 1997 Space Jam featured the legend Michael Jordan and of course the Looney Tunes characters, we are in for a treat as a new legacy is coming to theatres and online on July 16. With RL Grime’s “Syclla” tuning in and out of the trailer during key highlights, the futuristic and climatic build-up the trap don has created goes perfectly with the aura of the upcoming film. A legendary track indeed that plays a monumental role in RL Grime’s success throughout his career, NBA champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with an animated and live-action event. Building the anticipation for the final release date, we cannot wait for the drop of the film this summer.

Check out the official trailer below and let us know if you are excited in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com