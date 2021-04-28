RL Grime’s Sable Valley announce series of remix competitions on Audius

By Alshaan Kassam 11

Continuing to evolve the music industry by showcasing some of the finest producers in the trap and experimental bass scene, RL Grime’s label Sable Valley has become widely recognized as a platform to support both rising and well-known artists. Calling all producers out there for an epic opportunity to put your talent and skills to the spotlight, RL Grime’s Sable Valley has announced a series of remix competitions in search of the best and brightest on blockchain-based streaming platform Audius. Are you up for the unique opportunity to have an official release on Sable Valley?

In order to participate, all producers are required to download the stems here and upload their creative remix on Audius by May 7th. Having the option to choose extracted files from Sable Valley’s very own artists REMNANT.exe and Deadcrow, the innovative tracks to be chosen are “Singularity,” “Fallout” and “THERA” which are all available to download. With the Sable Valley discord community in charge of voting on the remix submissions, be sure to tag the original single chosen in order to be considered. A unique opportunity indeed, semi-finalists will be co-signed on Audius, while the trap don RL Grime himself will choose two final winners to have an official release on the globally recognized label. As enrollment opportunities for membership are now open, the competition has officially begun as producers are about to explore deeper into the realms of electronic music with this inaugural remix competition. Both exciting for listeners having the opportunity to explore new names and be blessed by some of the finest tunes and producers being in the spotlight, RL Grime is once again making big moves for the community in 2021. Be sure to stay tuned with Sable Valley for more updates coming soon.

Check out the official announcement below and let us know if you are participating.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com