Rob Laniado talks about latest single ‘Get Low, Get High’ and upcoming collaborations: Interview

By Lakshay Bhagtani 18

The emerging Israeli record producer and DJ Rob Laniado has been on the roll for the past few months, where has witnessed a massive amount of growth, both in terms of recognition and production skills. Having recently remixed "Can't Get Enough" for superstar progressive duo Teamworx, Tel-Aviv-based Rob Laniado is one of the hottest prospects in and around his country at the moment. We recently got a chance to have an interesting chat with the artist where he talked about his origins, inspirations, and future plans.

How long have you been a producer/ DJ? Tell us about the origin of your music. What inspired you to pursue your career as an artist?

My career began at the age of 7 when I played the violin for the Rishon Lezion Philharmonic Orchestra. Around that time, I discovered electronic music for the first time when a friend introduced me to David Guetta’s music, and that’s Inspired me to follow a similar path. So I began performing at small parties, and while performing, I got the inspiration to produce my own music for the very first time. At first, this was challenging for a 13-year-old teenager like me, but with hard work and perseverance, I started improving and developing my skills to become more advanced in the studio over time.

Who do you consider to have been your biggest influences throughout your career that have made an impact on your productions?

My productions are heavily influenced by jazz, soul, disco, and 90’s music. I always try to bring the emotion from the jazz and soul and the groove from the disco to my productions. I believe that house music comes in many forms, but the fundamental remains the same, the groove!

Congratulations on your new record ‘Get Low, Get High’, what’s the story behind this record? What were the inspirations behind this track?

I had a vision for some fresh tech-house with a solid groovy bassline and some catchy vocals. So I started working on this track and my workflow was amazing! In the end, it just took me a single night to finish this track.

Looking at the whole Covid-19 situation and its impacts. How did the Covid-19 situation affect you as an artist? Did quarantine encourage or damage your creativity?

Without a doubt, that was a very complicated situation. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all my shows and gigs were canceled, but on the other hand, all my schedules got free for productions and studio time. So, I set goals and deadlines for myself that needed to be completed. That was my escape from this situation, and I am very happy to share with you that I was able to make 4 new tracks during the quarantine.

What are you looking forward to most when this situation is fully over?

Returning to the stage! That is the thing I miss the most, It’s hard to explain in words, but there’s a magical feeling when you are playing in front of a crowd! Armin Van Buuren‘s track “I Live for That Energy” describes that feeling accurately. The very essence of my existence is looking for that emotion and when the weekend comes I live for that energy.

Back to music, your remix of Teamworx’s ‘Can’t Get Enough’ was a refreshing disco-house smash. What was the process behind this record?

This remix was very fun to produce honestly. The moment I heard the acapella for the first time, I got a vision and I knew that I wanted to take the remix to Disco House vibes. I started adjusting chords and building the baseline and very quickly my vision came true.

Looking at your musical catalog with tracks like ‘Love Me’, ‘Disconnected’ and ‘Majnoon’ to name a few, you have a very diverse sound. How do you produce such different sounding tracks while maintaining your signature sound?

Yeah, I’m really in love with house music and all of its sub-genres, and this also reflects in my productions. All of my tracks are produced, mixed, and mastered by myself so this is the “secret” behind my signature sound.

What does 2021 hold in store? Any hints or clues that we could get about future productions and collaborations?

2021 is going to be a full year of great new music. I can share with you guys and say that there are also some big collaborations with big names in the house music industry, so keep an eye out.

Image credit: Rob Laniado (via Facebook)