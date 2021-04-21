SAGA Festival reveals full lineup for inaugural edition

By Ellie Mullins 2

SAGA Festival, the brand new festival born from events brands ALDA and Insomniac is finally getting to happen this year after a rough 2020, and they’ve just revealed the stellar full lineup for the inaugural edition. Taking place in Izvor Park in Bucharest, Romania, SAGA is aiming to bring an entirely new electronic dance festival experience to the city which has never before been seen, revolutionising the scene in a massive way. Taking place 10-12 September, this event has been long-awaited but the lineup proves that the wait was well worth it.

The mainstage lineup appeals to a worldwide spectrum of electronic genres and tastes, and it’s fronted by no other than the legendary Tiësto. Joining him are the likes of Alan Walker, Don Diablo and MORTEN but that isn’t all. You will also find acts such as Timmy Trumpet, Salvatore Ganacci and W&W who will all delight the big crowds in their own ways.

Aside from the star-studded mainstage lineup, you can find a more underground lineup crafted from the biggest stars in house and techno, spanning all subgenres. Adam Beyer kicks it off, and he’s followed by the likes of Eli Brown, Fisher and Joris Voorn. Also joining is Reinier Zonneveld who will be presenting a very special LIVE performance, and he’s also joined by Maceo Plex, Sonny Fodera and Solardo to name a few out of a long list. The globally renowned DJs are also joined by a host of local talents, who will show the global crowd exactly what Bucharest has to offer.

Tickets can be secured now for just a 79 RON (€15) deposit, and three-day regular passes start from just 299 RON. You can buy tickets here, but don’t delay as they are sure to sell extremely fast. SAGA Festival will be one of the most talked about parties of 2021, so make sure to get involved!

Image credit: AMF press, EDC press