Scooter drop typically energetic new album ‘God Save The Rave’

By Ryan Ford 14

Iconic German happy hardcore group Scooter have just dropped their twentieth album ‘God Save The Rave’, almost four years after their last.

The album features stand-out collaborations with some of the industries best, combining with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike for ‘We Love Hardcore’, Timmy Trumpet for ‘Paul is Dead’ and Harris & Ford for the namesake track ‘God Save The Rave’. The energetic selection of tracks aren’t without iconic samples either, with ‘We Love Hardcore’ sampling Zombie Nation’s ‘Kernkraft 400’, as ‘Which Light Switch Is Which?’ contains samples of the 1995 song ‘Strings of Infinity’ by T-Marc featuring Vincent. For those lucky enough to own the vinyl edition, the track ‘Wand’rin’ Star’ has been replaced by another track ‘Lugosi’.

Alongside the album, the German group are heading on tour with their quintessential new music and flamboyant performances, landing in European countries such as the Netherlands, the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

Founded in Hamburg in 1993, the rave and techno band consisting of members Hans Peter Geerdes, Michael Simon and Sebastian Schilde, has sold over 30 million records and earned over 80 Gold and Platinum awards to date, famous for hits such as ‘The Logical Song’ and ‘How Much Is the Fish’.

Be sure to check out the new Scooter album, ‘God Save The Rave’, below!