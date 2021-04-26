The Glitch Mob’s ‘Seven Nation Army’ remix gets an official release nearly a decade later

By Ouranios Savva 2

Nearly a decade later, an official release of The Glitch Mob’s remix of The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’ is finally here! Going all the way back to 2011, a thunderous remix of this iconic take was first introduced to the world. Fast-forward to now, the gritty remix has endured success from one festival to another, and this time round, it is officially released alongside a perfectly-suited music video.

With a futuristic concept throughout, the music video follows a man entering a portal leading into alternate dimensions. The fan-favourite-remix adds the needed dose of adrenaline which is enhanced through a skeletal army chasing after the lead character. Turning in and out of each dimension in a bid to escape, this soundtrack provides all the elements to a thrilling and “out of this world” music video.

In the wake of The Glitch Mob’s 10th anniversary of their debut album, which is titled ‘Drink The Sea‘, the official release of this long-awaited remix has helped enhance the celebrations of such an occasion. Listen to the Glitch Mob’s official remix of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and watch the music video below.

Can you remember when you first heard this iconic remix?

Image Credit: The Glitch Mob via Facebook