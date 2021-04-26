Spain is willing to welcome international tourism this summer

By Pol Torà 25

Spain is willing to welcome international tourism again this summer, as the vaccination schemes in Europe keep progressing. Spain’s Tourism Secretary of State Fernando Valdés has even gone further in a recent interview with Sky News, stating that the Spanish country is ‘desperate to welcome’ tourism again this summer.

This news keep giving faith to the local Spanish tourism, who are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel after a hard 2020. The government believes that Spain will be ready to welcome international tourism again by June, just when UK is targeting June 21st to waive their Covid restrictions. The Brits are one of the leading countries in vaccination thanks to its successful vaccine rollout and are hoping for a normal holiday summer season.

Valdés also stated that UK and Spain were having constant talks and conversations in order to come up with dates and processes to reopen international travel safely between the two countries. Things like the vaccine passports will help on this reopening and make travels more feasible and secure. Also, on May 7th, UK will be revealing its traffic light list of countries that they recommend and not recommend travelling to, as well as the different restrictions that they will impose to the travellers going to those countries.

Image Credit: Roberto Castano