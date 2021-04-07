Swedish House Mafia agree deal with The Weeknd’s manager Sal Slaiby

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 18

Swedish House Mafia continue to hog the limelight, now with the news of their fresh contract with Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, the manager of The Weeknd. The trio’s history with their management has been in the breaking news section for some years, but now it seems they found a perfect fit for the role of their previous manager Ron Laffitte. They left Columbia Records and Patriot Management including Laffitte earlier this March with whom they signed in 2019. Before that, they worked together with long-term manager Amy Thomson, however SHM split from her in 2018 following their reunion. Sal Slaiby is the group’s third manager, who was named 2020’s manager of the year by Variety, currently having the crème de la crème of popular music under his belt adding Swedish House Mafia to the likes of The Weeknd, Bebe Rexha, Ty Dolla $ign, Doja Cat, and French Montana.

The news might mean a beacon of hope for die-hard fans, especially after it was confirmed that Swedish House Mafia was back in the studio in Sweden in February. Their Day to Day artist manager Max Holmstrand and art director Alexander Wessely shared several Instagram stories and IG live sessions, teasing bits from possible new songs, showing live instruments and some visuals in the making. Words such as “concept“, “merch“and “EP artwork” were put on a board, being a hint for a possible new Swedish House Mafia project. Besides, a new song titled ‘Not Yesterday’ was recently added to ASCAP’s (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) musical database, reportedly around the same time that Universal Music included the trio on their website again.

Despite that Swedish House Mafia didn’t release any of the new songs they played before like ‘Don’t Call It a Comeback’ or ‘Underneath It All‘ with Mike Posner, they have been quite active lately, suggesting that something new is in the wind. We will make sure to keep you updated!

Image Credit: Rukes.com