Switzerland partially reopens indoor and outdoor shows

By Pol Torà 12

Switzerland are welcoming live shows back after the new regulations that are being put in place from this Monday April 19. According to the new law, the Swiss country will allow 50 people capacity indoor and 100-capacity outdoor shows to reopen after a tough 2020. Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean that 100-capacity shows are permitted, as only one third of the total attendance will be allowed to come in. Food and drinks cannot be served in the venue either.

Even though this might not seem that much, the Swiss Music Promoters’ Association (SMPA) values the move from the government and considers it to be “an important first step” to come back to normal conditions. Although, they’re working towards the opening of larger events, and recovering from a tragic year, this is a very significant advance for the Swiss live industry. Some promoters, nonetheless, are being benefitted by the cantonal scheme. Although the prerequisites and guarantees of this scheme have left some organisers pretty confused, as they are not able to secure the permit until very close to the event dates.

According to the local law, any public event in Switzerland (either a concert, show or festival) that has cross-cantonal importance and that was scheduled to take place between June 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022 will have their costs (those that aren’t covered by insurance or cancellation agreements) covered by the federal state, if they have been forced to cancel their events due to the measures adopted by the government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Credit: Zürcih OpenAir