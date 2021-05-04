Technics release entry-level turntable, the SL-100C

By Harrison Watson 10

If you like to appreciate nuance in music whilst enjoying the crackle of an old vinyl but don’t have the budget to fork out for a top-of-the-line turntable, Technics now has the solution to your woes. Unveiling the Technics SL-100C not long ago, the pioneer company has taken some of their signature, high quality features and has brought them down to a more competitive price-point.

The SL-100C won’t be aimed at DJs though, as it loses the pitch fader and in-built phono stage from its older brother, the SL1500C. Rather, it will be marketed towards audiophiles, who will be happy to know that Technics have brought the core-less direct drive motor, S-shaped aluminium tonearm, two layer platter, high-rigidity cabinet, and its tonearm auto-lift to the model.

Frank Balzuweit, product manager of European Technics claims:

“The demand for this high-quality ‘plug’n’play’ turntable – having exceeded our own expectations – is still undiminished even to this day. However, there is still a strong appetite from the market to deliver a similarly attractive package at an even more affordable price.”

The recent popularity of vinyl, coupled with constant innovation from companies like Technics is sure to please enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The Technics SL-100C will be available by the end of the year, and will start at £799.

Image credit: Technics