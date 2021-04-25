The Chemical Brothers return with new track ‘The Darkness That You Fear’: Listen

By Alexander Costello

Following on from the news of new music arriving from electronic favourites The Chemical Brothers, the Mancunian duo has released ‘The Darkness That You Fear‘ and the brand new track does not disappoint. Arriving on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Soundcloud, The Chemical Brothers are once again proving why they are one of the most consistent duos on the electronic spectrum. Their new track ‘The Darkness That You Fear‘ is a refreshing song that brings about a sense of renewed hope; that better days are coming and in our patience, we will be rewarded with the freedom to dance and rave once again. In a statement via YouTube, one half of The Chemical Brothers, Tom Rowlands, added:

“The Darkness That You Fear is a hopeful piece of music. When we found the combination of the different voices worked set to the flow of the music it made us feel optimistic, like it was something we wanted to share.”

In addition to the release of ‘The Darkness The You Fear’, an official music video has dropped to accompany the track, directed by RUFFMERCY (Russ Murphy). RUFFMERCY is an Animation Director based in Bristol, who moved into the world of music videos and shooting full time since 2010. Talking about the music video he produced for the duo’s new track. RUFFMERCY said:

“When I first heard the song I immediately connected with the theme and the overall positive vibe. […] The video combines archive rave footage from the mid to late 90’s with hand painted Super 8 film textures and hand drawn animation. I love using colour to create chaos and evoke emotions and this was the perfect project to do that.”

The Chemical Brothers have found themselves on the festival track this year, with a headliner performance due to take place at Creamfields 2021 this August. You can catch Tom and Ed in action across Europe with upcoming performances in Italy, Scotland, and Poland all scheduled. Head over to their website for the latest updates and live performances. In the meantime, enjoy the new track and music video below.

Image Credit: HOUSE of Frankie