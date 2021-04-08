Tiësto magnum opus ‘Just Be’ turns 17 years old

By Jake Gable

For those who ever wondered why Tiësto is often referred to as the Godfather of modern dance music, then wonder no more… Because on this day in 2004, the legendary DJ dropped his ‘magnum opus‘ in the shape of ‘Just Be‘. With Google describing a magnum opus as “a work of art, music, or literature that is regarded as the most important or best work that an artist, composer, or writer has produced”, then we can safely say that this title belongs to the classic Tiësto album, which featured iconic singles such as ‘Adagio For Strings’ and ‘Love Comes Again‘. Making a name for himself throughout the 90s and early 00s as a pioneer of the dance music scene, the Musical Freedom owner cemented a reputation as the electronic industry’s most important figure, even becoming the first ever DJ to perform at the Olympic Games, opening the ceremony in Athens (Greece), 2004.

Though Tiësto is now more commonly known for ‘EDM’ hits such as ‘Post Malone’ and ‘The Business‘, the ‘Just Be’ album displayed why Tijs was such a huge figure to the overall growth of trance as a sub-genre, with acts like Paul Oakenfold, Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, and Paul van Dyk, all helping to elevate trance to the summit during this period, quickly becoming the most popular sub-genre of dance music at the time. With several anthems from the album, such as ‘Traffic’, going on to cement a spot in the pantheon of trance music’s greatest productions of all time, Tiësto has since experimented with his sound, teaming up with global superstars such as Rita Ora, Jonas Blue, Becky Hill, Diplo, Oliver Heldens, Don Diablo, and Jauz. But today, we’re taking a moment to pay tribute to ‘the old Tiësto’ by checking out the timeless ‘Just Be’, which now turns 17 years old!