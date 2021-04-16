Tomorrowland celebrates Avicii with One World Radio tribute all day long

By Ellie Mullins 18

April 20 will mark the three-year anniversary of Avicii‘s devastating death. On this sad day, the industry will use it as a way to celebrate the incredible legacy he left behind, and his service to the music industry. Tomorrowland‘s One World Radio are getting in on these celebrations, and will devote a full day to him.

Clearing their regularly scheduled broadcast, April 20 will mark a full day of anything and everything Avicii-related on the radio station, and will feature more than 60 of his greatest hits as well as clips from his Tomorrowland performances. As well as this, artists and collaborators like Dimitri Vegas, Laidback Luke, and Aloe Blacc amongst others will also share their own personal memories about the Swedish producer. Nicky Romero and Laidback Luke have also put together a one hour show featuring an hour’s worth of Avicii originals to honour their friend. Klas Bergling, Avicii’s father, also talks more in depth about his son’s worldwide success with ‘Levels’, which was voted Tomorrowland’s top anthem in the Tomorrowland Top 1000.

Avicii made his Tomorrowland debut in 2011, and since that iconic performance he has gone on to play at every edition from 2012 to 2015. He left a huge mark on the festival, and the festival had paid tribute to him in many special ways. One of the most notable ways was when they installed a heart shaped plaque on one of the bridges that reads ‘forever in our hearts’, and they also named a book after him on the 2019 mainstage. Fans have also shown up in big ways, especially in 2018 where a massive Swedish flag with his face and name on it was spread out during Nicky Romero’s mainstage set.

“Tim sent me a pack in 2017 with a lot of songs that were not finished yet. He asked me if there was anything I could add to it. I saw this song ‘Heaven’ and I just started playing it out to see how people would react. I was probably one of the first that had that song and I played it at a few big shows in the Netherlands. People started filming it and were asking about it – that was about a year and a half before it got released. I realized this is a song that would probably have changed his career.” – Nicky Romero

One World Radio have masterfully crafted a beautiful tribute to the iconic producer, so don’t forget to tune in here on April 20. In other news, an official release date has been set for ‘Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii‘. Read more here.

Image Credits: Tomorrowland