Ultra gets hit with another class-action lawsuit

By Nicole Pepe 9

Ultra Music Festival gets hit with yet another class-action lawsuit, this time on behalf of Florida residents. Corwin Law, a law firm based in Boca Raton, Florida which specializes in consumer rights law, is the latest firm to formally file a class-action lawsuit against Event Entertainment Group and The City of Miami.

According to attorney Marcus W. Corwin, the cancellation of Ultra 2020 was disguised as a “postponement”, which would entitle ticket holders entry to Ultra 2021 with an upgrade of event packages, instead of giving the option to receive refunds for ticket holders.

. “No one argues that the festival should have gone forward, but when it didn’t, the promoters should have refunded the money”, says Corwin, who then added, “it is totally unconscionable for the promoters to withhold refunds for two-plus years, and for the City of Miami to allow it, with no guarantees that this event will be able to take place in 2022 or 2023”

As for ticketholders, a majority of them felt as if they had no say in the situation and would have at least liked the option of a refund instead of the voucher for the next Ultra event. One attendee stated the following,

“I’m also hopeful that Ultra will do right by the consumers by allowing us the choice to receive refunds and decide for ourselves how to use this money”.

Image Credit: Ultra Miami