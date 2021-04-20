Winter Music Conference to hold a virtual edition this May

By Nicole Pepe

Winter Music Conference will hold its very first virtual edition on May 20-21, 2021. You can register to attend the conference below.

This will be the very first virtual edition of the Winter Music Conference (WMCV) and will feature keynote speakers Kevin Lin, the co-founder of Twitch, Tim Westergren, the co-founder of Pandora, Arabian Prince from NWA/Tech Entrepreneur, Susan Paley, the CEO of Droplabs, and more to be announced. The conference is sponsored by Pioneer DJ, Hopin and 5th Dimension and will be produced by Make It Mariko and AddVirtual.

The 35th anniversary of the Winter Music Conference was cancelled due to the currently ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. While many artists, musicians, and performers were faced with a doubtful future, 2021 has marked a year for new beginnings and adaptations as the entertainment industry continues to navigate through the pandemic. One common adaption includes the inclusion of virtual events, thanks to modern technology.

WMCV is teaming up with The Magnetic Agency Group and VRJAM in order to bring the once in-person event to the virtual realm for the two-day conference beginning on May 20 through May 21, 2021. Day one is set to include speeches from keynote speakers, main stage panels, digital exhibitor booths, and even a virtual happy hour. Day two will be more of a “celebration of electronic music”, which will include a label showcase, product demos, and much more.

As the date of the conference approaches more details will be announced.

Image Credit: Winter Music Conference