Yellow Claw drops official music video for recent single ‘DRXGS’ featuring Sara Fajira: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 7

Two words. Yellow Claw and you immediately know what is going down on the dancefloor. Fueling the crowds with energy comes naturally for these legends in the music industry, but furthermore, many respect Yellow Claw due to their dedication to keeping the Barong Family community strong both with artists and listeners. From calling upon the Barong Family Ranges for their massive collaboration on “Bassgod” featuring artists Juyen Sebulba, Sihk and Indonesia’s talented rapper Ramengvrl, Yellow Claw has clearly shown no signs of slowing down in the music industry and we could not be happier with the masterpieces they have brought to the table. Now, further inspiring those to experiment with several different genres and go beyond their comfort zone, Yellow Claw has just dropped their new catchy single “DRXGS” featuring stunning vocals from Sara Fajira. Even better, there is a vibrant music video to really get you in the mood with this one.

Beginning with sonic elements and subtle undertones which echo throughout the single, Sara Fajira’s soothing voice comes into the picture as we are drawn into a beautiful melody that only continues to build. As Fajira’s powerful vocals intertwine with Yellow Claw’s eclectic production style, shifting percussions and a high-pitched flute instrumental resemble these producer’s sonic adaptability to this irresistible single. As the emotion can be felt throughout “DRXGS,” Yellow Claw and Sara Fajira make sure listeners are able to jam out on the beachside with their best of friends. After building the anticipation for the release of this impressive single and music video, Yellow Claw and Sara Fajira have exceeded all expectations with this recent release. Moving quickly into those spring and summer vibes, these artists talented production and vocal abilities are the perfect match.

Listen to “DRXGS” below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Yellow Claw Official Press