Above & Beyond announce ticket sale dates for Red Rocks show

By Ellie Mullins 12

After teasing that they would return to coveted venue Red Rocks at some point this year, Above & Beyond have excitingly revealed when, and also when tickets will be on sale.

Taking to social media, Above & Beyond have previously confirmed that they will return on Friday 22 October and have revealed ticket sale dates last night. This show will mark their fourth time headlining the amphitheatre, with their last performance being in 2019 along with a special yoga set and a whole host of guests alongside them. Even naming one of their popular tracks ‘Red Rocks’, it is proof that their love for this venue runs deep, and their return will be nothing short of spectacular to say the least.

If you want to snag tickets, you’ll need to be on the ball as they are bound to sell out extremely fast. The pre-sale (which you can access by signing up here) will go on sale on Wednesday May 19 at 10am MT and the general sale will be open to everyone a day later, on Thursday May 20 at 12pm MT. According to the AXS ticket website, prices start from $55 and go up to $125, and shuttle tickets will also be available to purchase with the show starting at 19:00.

Red Rocks is looking to be the place to go this year, with other artists such as Lane 8, ZHU, Said The Sky and more returning or headlining there for the first time.

Image credit: Above & Beyond (via Twitter)