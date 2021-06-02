All eyes are on DJ Tiara – Japan’s fastest rising talent

By Nicole Pepe 17

Look out world, Japan‘s rising star is DJ Tiara.

DJ Tiara got her start in the entertainment industry nearly a full decade ago as a Burlesque Tokyo dancer shortly before she began her DJ and music production career. With a ton of releases under her belt, she’s played nearly every major venue and festival in Japan and has even secured her spot not once, but two times on Asia’s Top 25 DJ’s. Not to mention, she’s Japan’s most recognized international female DJ and producer, and an official F1 DJ in Japan and Canada.

Some of her latest releases include her most recent collaboration with Indian DJ, Swatkat to drop two tracks called ‘Fire’ (released on HexagonHQ) and ‘Love Got You’ (released on Mixmash) and are both certified dancefloor hits and already a signature sound of hers. Not to worry, though, Tiara has more tracks in the pipeline with more releases expected out later this year on Mixmash, FRQNCY, and HexagonHQ.

Image Credit: DJ Tiara (Press)