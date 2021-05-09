Armin van Buuren delivers a musical masterclass with ‘Tell Me Why’ feat. Sarah Reeves: Listen

By Alexander Costello 23

Continuing to demonstrate his unbridled and relentless passion for music, trance flag-bearer and DJ favourite Armin van Buuren returns to dispatch his new track ‘Tell Me Why‘, a tasty production that has long been pencilled on the want list by fans around the globe.

Premiered worldwide in Armin van Buuren’s Tomorrowland set on New Year’s Eve, ‘Tell Me Why‘ has finally arrived via Armada Music and has been warmly welcomed by dedicated supporters. Within hours of its release, the track has earned favourable commentary from dedicated supporters across major digital channels – check out the YouTube comment section to see what others are saying about ‘Tell Me Why‘. Of course, upon first listening here at the We Rave You HQ, it’s safe to say that we’re admiring Armin’s new track; this one does not disappoint. Let’s take a closer look at this musical masterclass.

As we’ve come to expect from the former world number one DJ, ‘Tell Me Why‘ is layered from top to bottom in signature Armin prowess. Each beat has been expertly positioned to ensure the instrumental flutters, soaring synths, and thunderous basslines align; facilitating a trance-driven, atmospherical listening experience. The quality of this production heightens with stand out vocals supplied by Sarah Reeves that effortless glide alongside the track’s melody. Quite simply pristine, from start to finish, ‘Tell Me Why‘ is a track you’ll be hearing on the airwaves throughout summer and beyond.

It’s all hands on deck for Armin van Buuren who no doubt wants to claim back his title as the world’s best. With a career spanning multiple decades, the Dutchman continues to produce some of his finest work to date; and ‘Tell Me Why‘ is a testament to that. Recently, the record producer released a string of new music including ‘Weight Of The World‘ and ‘Divino‘ alongside Maor Levi. Stay tuned because we guarantee there will be more tantalising music on its way from the A State Of Trance Host. Get ready to fulfil your trance needs with ‘Tell Me Why‘ below.

Image credit: Bart Heemskerk