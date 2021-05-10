Audien releases emotional track ‘Learn To Love Again’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 29

The Grammy-nominated United States-based producer and songwriter Audien has cemented himself as a powerhouse in the world of electronic music over the years of his career. Known for his iconic tracks such as ‘Craving’, a collaboration with ARTY which hit the #1 spot in the Billboard’s Dance/Mix Show Airplay just last year, fans eager to hear new music are in luck as the 29-year-old just dropped a brand new track titled ‘Learn To Love Again’.

Releasing on Armin Van Buuren‘s label Armada, ‘Learn To Love Again’ explores moving on from heartbreak in its emotional and empowering lyricism, a feeling everyone can relate to. With distinctive and incredible melodies and building on his already incredible signature sound, Audien has created a truly magical song that listeners will keep coming back to. Stand out heavenly vocals add to the track even more, sending the listener through an enchanted journey and empowering anyone dealing with heartbreak. Audien when discussing the release added:

“This one is really special to me, as the vocals and lyrics resonate with parts of my own life. Musically, I tried a lot of new and different things on this one, but I kept the signature sound that I’ve been honing over the years. Expect something really pretty and melodic with a whole lot of personality.”

You can learn more about the insanely talented Audien on Armada’s website here, and make sure to check out this unmissable track, ‘Learn To Love Again’ for yourself on Spotify below.

Image Credit: Press