Bakermat delivers lead single ‘Ain’t Nobody’ ahead of upcoming album: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 10

When one thinks of old-school funk and euphoric house music, Bakermat immediately comes to mind as this distinctive producer has been showcasing his talent with highly addictive tunes such as in his world-class album The Ringmaster. A true musical genius, Bakermat has taken the world into his hands by hosting events across the globe including London, Paris, New York, and Rio de Janeiro. Always one step ahead when it comes down to his forward-thinking sound and unmatchable soundscapes, Bakermat is building anticipation for his upcoming studio album The Spirit which is planned to be released in June. Providing a little taste of what is to come this summer, Bakermat has teamed up with gospel starlet LaShun Pace for their energizing house single “Ain’t Nobody” out now on Ultra Music. The perfect summer-ready single indeed, this one is about to be played on repeat all summer long.

Incorporating musical elements that span across the entire sound spectrum, Bakermat and LaShun Pace craft a mesmerizing anthem by using jazz instrumentals, vibrant chimes, and of course Pace’s powerful vocals. Raised in a music-centric home by an opera-singing mother and jazz enthusiast father, Bakermat’s formative years were spent gathering inspiration from some of music’s most pure sounds. As Bakermat takes over 2021 with this impressive single to add to his career highlights, Bakermat shares:

“Since ‘Teach Me’ back in 2015 I really wanted to make a gospel-inspired tune again. I absolutely love mixing genres and when I stumbled upon the original acapella by LaShun Pace I immediately began writing chords. I am glad she approved me to release the end result! The track is a happy, cheerful, and fun dance record that I’m very proud of. It is best enjoyed in sunny environments with positive people, and could be a real summer soundtrack if you’re into feel-good house music!”

Photo Credits: Bakermat Press