Balearic nightclubs start negotiate reopening with the local Government

By Pol Torà 32

The Balearic nightclubs association (ABONE) has started its negotiating to reopen this summer with the local government after months of miscommunication and uncertainty. The results of the meeting have received a very positive feedback and there might exist a good chance that we could actually see clubs reopening its doors this summer.

As reported by the local media Diario de Mallorca, the newly announced president of the association Miguel Pérez-Marsá, hold very positive talks with the Balearic Minister of Labour Iago Negueruela in a meeting that took place on Monday. The first step forward has been reactivating the conversations between the parties, after more than a year of tense silence. So this meeting is a good sign that from now onwards conversations are going to be more fluid.

The next meetings will be organised in order to discuss and negotiate the reopening terms. This is: coming up with the protocols that must be put in place on-site in order to allow the safe reopening of these nightclub venues, minimising any infection risks. Although, both parties agree that for the safety of all the attendants, a protocol has to be adopted, Miguel Pérez-Marsá also highlighted the importance of the nightclub activity for the local economy and for the external image as a touristic destination. Therefore, the Balearic nightclubs association believe that clubs should reopen as soon as it is safely possible.

All in all and following up the recent news that Ibiza will not require its international visitors to quarantine this summer, there might be a good chance that we see clubs opening its doors this next summer.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel / via Palladium Hotel Group