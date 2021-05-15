Basti M joins forces with Blaikz for feel-good track ‘Redemption’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 20

Hailing from Cologne, Basti M is leading the new generation of German house music, and is leading with power. Not only is he a talented producer, but also a label manager and A&R for WEPLAY Music, and has many years of experience that is deeply rooted in the electronic scene with official remixes for the likes of Nicky Romero, Laidback Luke and Mark Knight. Together, Basti M and Blaikz join forces for ‘Redemption’.

‘Redemption’ is the anticipated follow up to fun-loving future house track ‘FUN’, which was released last year on the label Up All Night. With the pair previously working together on multiple different projects, they have a clear understanding of how each other’s signature sounds blend together to create the winning formula. Something that has been tested out multiple times and has never failed, fans will certainly be happy to see the two together again, and non-fans can get to know both producers through this track which is a great introduction to them.

“It took a while for us to find the perfect topline to collaborate on. When we heard these vocals, we instantly knew this was going to be huge” – Basti M

The track sees Basti M and Blaikz work their magic once more, returning to Up All Night for this groovy, uplifting body of work. Futuristic pop vibes are aplenty in ‘Redemption’, something that listeners will find solace in and will make them keep coming back to the track. Radio-friendly with a soaring soundscape and relatable lyrics: what more could someone need?

“We had loads of fun working on the song and we hope the listeners love it as much as we do.” – Blaikz

The track can be streamed below, and is an expert showcase of the talents that Basti M and Blaikz hold.

Image credit: Basti M (Press)