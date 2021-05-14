Best Electronic festivals to attend when lockdown ends

By Yotam Dov 8

It’s been far too long since we’ve been able to get ourselves to a festival. Luckily we’re at the point in the government roadmap where things are starting to open up more and we can start looking ahead to all the events that are being put on this summer.

Festivals big and small are back on the cards and a whole host of them have announced that they are opening their doors once again, desperate for us all to tuck into a crowded field or venue with our mates.

Now seemed as good a time as any to take a look at the best festivals 2021 has to offer. It has been far too long since we’ve been able to escape for a weekend and we’ll definitely not despise having to put our wellies on ever again.

Here’s our list of the best EDM festivals that are on offer this year. Click on the titles for tickets!

Creamfields

When: Thursday 26th– Sunday 29th August

Where: Creamfields, Cheshire

Lineup: The Chemical Brothers, Jamie XX, David Guetta, Nina Kraviz, Martin Garrix

Creamfields is one of the biggest and brightest EDM festivals on the UK calendar. It always smashes it out of the park when deciding on a lineup and 2021 is no exception. The Chemical Brothers will bring their fascinating live set over to Cheshire and other impressive names such as Bicep and Camelphat will all be in attendance.

Creamfields welcomes in over 300 artists across the four-day weekend which spoils you for choice. It’s the best place to be for all things EDM, dance, House and more.



Terminal V

When: Saturday 30th– Sunday 31st October

Where: Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh

Lineup: Solardo, Alan Fitzpatrick, Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, The Blessed Madonna

The biggest electronic music festival in Scotland is Terminal V and this year it’s been moved to the Halloween weekend so you can bring in fright night in the best way possible. One of the largest indoor festivals in Europe, Terminal V welcomes in thousands of ravers and leaves an impression on every single one.

Set in a huge warehouse complex in Edinburgh, make sure you get a costume planned as you look forward to a lineup of top DJ talent. Terminal V will likely be one of the biggest and best celebrations of the year.

Mint Festival

When: Saturday 25th September

Where: Newsam Green Farm, Leeds

Lineup: Patrick Topping, Amelie Lens, Eats Everything, Darius Syrossian, Maya Jane Coles

It’s a bumper year for Leeds’ Mint Festival. Not only is the lineup a triumph but they have also managed to secure a new permanent home in the shape of Newsam Green Farm, a huge 136-acre space of rolling green overlooking Leeds city centre.

2021 is the 10th anniversary of the festival so they’re going all out in constructing the best festival experience possible in their new home. They’ve worked hard over the lockdown period to plan this one and it has resulted in four stages of top talent.

Field Day Festival

When: Sunday 29th August

Where: Victoria Park, London

Lineup: Bicep, The Blessed Madonna, DJ Seinfeld, Floating Points, Jungle

This year Field Day has become a part of the All Points East festival which is taking place over the August bank holiday weekend. Occupying the Sunday is this lineup of highly regarded dance music acts. They’ve even managed to bag Bicep’s only London gig of 2021 where they’ll be playing tracks off of their recent album ‘Isles’.

We can’t think of a better way to spend a bank holiday than absolutely losing it in Victoria Park with some friends and being spoiled by a brilliant lineup.

Parklife

When: Saturday 11th– Sunday 12th September

Where: Heaton Park, Manchester

Lineup: Jamie XX, Bicep, Jamie Jones, Annie Mac, Sub Focus, Disclosure

Parklife will once again be descending on Manchester this year. One of the biggest festivals in the north always brings together huge names between huge genres such as Grime, hip-hop, EDM and pop. 2020 was set to be their biggest year to date and they’re determined that the 2021 edition will be just that.

You’ll be able to find a brilliant mix of dance artists across the many stages and some absolute legends including The Blessed Madonna and Jamie XX. Head up to Manchester for one of the brightest festivals in the UK.

Riverside Festival

When: Friday 3rd– Sunday 5th September

Where: The Riverside Museum, Glasgow

Lineup: Disclosure, Jamie XX, Floating Points, Jayda G, Amelie Lens

Now in its 8th year, Glasgow’s Riverside brings the party to the banks of the river Clyde. Taking place at The Riverside Museum it’s a unique place to see some of the top EDM talent. The festival keeps growing year upon year and 2021 will see names such as Disclosure and Jamie XX step onto the stage.

A mixture of established acts and exciting newcomers, Riverside is not one to be missed this year. It’s become one of the electronic music highlights within Scotland.

Image Credit: Parklife via Twitter