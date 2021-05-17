Blasterjaxx and Mariana BO make big moves with ‘Dreams’ feat. LUISAH: Listen

By Alexander Costello 18

Returning to the spotlight with a brand new release, Dutch pair Blasterjaxx perfectly demonstrate why they have earned such a reputation as one of dance music’s most prolific duos. Adding to an already stacked discography, ‘Dreams‘ is the latest track to hit the electronic scene and this one comes with a bang.

Arriving on the pairs highly-respected label, MAXXIMISE Records, ‘Dreams‘ is another big room banger that’s certain to turn heads with every play. The track is a combination of Blasterjaxx and Mariana BO which also features music artist LUISAH. Together, the trio has created a tune that’s ready to ignite dancefloors ablaze; no raver is safe from hiding their excitement when this one drops! From the onset, signature Blasterjaxx sounds rumble in the background as subtle vocals begin to charm the listener. However, almost instantaneously, the track’s true power shows as the drop pulls you in with heart-pumping basslines and overly-addicted melody. Most noticeably, the tracks piercing instrumentals weave in and out of the synth-layered midsection – a perfect recipe for mainstage success.

Without a doubt, ‘Dreams‘ is set to earn countless plays this summer as the sunshine months approach. Of course, the track is destined for mainstage success, but that’s only if festivals and outdoor gigs return amid the ongoing pandemic around the globe. For Blasterjaxx, the duo can put no foot wrong as they continue to enjoy success. As well as their Jaxwell project with legendary DJ Hardwell, you can guarantee there are big things to come this year for the pair.

If you’re ready to tune into this powerhouse track, you can stream ‘Dreams’ below. Head over to our socials and let us know what you think about this certified banger!

Image credits: Blasterjaxx Press Photo 2016