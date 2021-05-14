Carl Cox has just signed to BMG as a major recording artist

By Samantha Reis 26

Techno king Carl Cox has just revealed that he has signed to top-level label BMG as a major recording artist. Entering BMG‘s star-studded recording artist panel, Carl Cox joins other recent signings such as Louis Tomlinson and Craig David and other big names already on the label’ such as The Prodigy, Solomun, Jean-Michel Jarre and more. About this exciting adventure of the dance music veteran now starting on this major label, he says:

‘I had my first single out with BMG many years ago so I couldn’t be more pleased to be now signed there as a recording artist. Being in the studio all year and digging deep alongside BMG’s support will, I hope, make the first album something special. I can’t wait to share my music with the world.’

Carl Cox’s career is already beyond impressive, making him one of the pillars of techno and dance music in general. More than being a living legend of the industry, Cox is also an unstoppable artist who continues to excel himself and impress the entire community of music lovers. Certainly, at the home of BMG, he will find new tools and opportunities to make his career path even more exciting than it already is. We are very excited to see what this impressive milestone will bring.

This big news comes in the succession of many others, as Carl Cox is a regular presence in the headlines of the music media. Aside from the release of his official biography later this summer, Cox is currently a resident in BBC Radio 1 The Residency series. Last week it was also announced that Carl Cox has partnered with WaterBear – The College of Music for something very special, the Carl Cox Scholarship Award, which involves supporting a deserving student with prize money and equipment. On top of this, the king does not stop in his schedule of gigs, either virtual or in person, as the current circumstances allow. His calendar, and ours, also includes a performance at Brighton Beach, as part of the celebrations of the 21st birthday of the UK venue Concorde.

Image Credit: Carl Cox (Press)