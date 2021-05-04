WaterBear – The College of Music announce the Carl Cox Scholarship Award

By Ellie Mullins 15

WaterBear – The College of Music, located in Brighton, UK, and Carl Cox have just announced a very special partnership: the Carl Cox Scholarship Award. The award will help to contribute to one lucky student’s musical journey with a special prize including music equipment.

The Carl Cox Scholarship Award is for one deserving student of the college and it includes a prize of £15,000’s worth of music equipment in order to support their career and projects. The course eligible for the scholarship award is the new BA (Hons) Electronic Music and Business course starting in September 2021, and if you cannot study on-site in Brighton, then this course is accessible to anyone in the world via virtual learning. The degree itself focuses on honing in on production skills, techniques, expanding your creativity and much more. The course also gives their students access to state-of-the-art equipment, studios and everything else that a producer could possibly need. For students studying online, they also receive a £750 bursary to invest in new equipment, a pro tools subscription and Slate All Access software. In addition to the Carl Cox Scholarship Award, this is something that all budding producers should be looking at.

About the partnership, Cox himself says:

“I’m really excited to support WaterBear – The College of Music in providing this scholarship award and contributing to someone’s career journey in music. Hopefully this will help the creative process and lead to some great new electronic music that we can all enjoy.”

For details on how you can apply to win the scholarship, and learn more about the course itself, you can find everything else you need to know here.

WaterBear – The College of Music further stated:

‘WaterBear’s ethos is very much reflected in Carl’s career. Nurturing innovation in the music industry is at the forefront of what we do, paving the way for musicians to forge careers on their own terms, armed with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing landscape. Carl Cox has always demonstrated a passion for giving to his art, combined with authenticity, a genuine love of music and the desire to innovate. He is proof that this combination can pave the way for great career success, with a pioneering legacy that redefines musical genres and transcends boundaries.’

Image Credit: Carl Cox (via Facebook)