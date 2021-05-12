Celebrate Tchami’s birthday by reliving this classic set from Ultra 2017

By Jake Gable 6

Back in 2013, the dance music scene saw the emergence of a French maestro by the name of Tchami, and in doing so, the musical landscape shifted entirely. With ‘EDM’ experiencing a huge boom between 2009-2013, the tail-end of the year brought about a change for the industry, as Swedish House Mafia disbanded following their One Last Tour finale, and Avicii ditched his breakthrough sound in favour of more country/blues-sounding commercial anthems. Whilst acts like Hardwell and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike seized the mantle temporarily with a rising surge in popularity for ‘big room’, fans were crying out for something fresh and innovative after 4 years of ‘3… 2… 1…. Drop!‘ culture, where phrases like ‘Everybody f**king jump!’ could easily be blotted off a scorecard of ‘DJ bingo’. Step forward Martin Bresso, aka Tchami. Bringing us a unique signature sound which was coined as ‘future house’, the sub-genre soon found further popularity thanks to the likes of Oliver Heldens, and later, Don Diablo. But it was Tchami who grasped this particular style thanks to hits like ‘Promesses‘ (which later enjoyed a re-release as a radio version on the legendary Ministry of Sound label).

Now, with Tchami turning 36 years old, we celebrate his birthday by taking a look back at one of his most iconic sets of all time. Rolling back the years to 2017, the Pardon My French superstar – who also toured internationally with Malaa as part of the ‘No Redemption’ concept – played on the main-stage of Ultra Music Festival in Miami, with the video amassing more than 2 million views on YouTube to date. In addition to the CONFESSION founder’s own anthems like ‘Siaw’ and ‘Missing You’, Tchami also included hits from Brohug, ANGELZ, Valentino Khan, JOYRYDE, DJ Snake, and Eric Prydz, as well as his own remixes for Janet Jackson, and Martin Garrix. From all of us at We Rave You…. Happy Birthday Tchami! You can relive this one – in full – below:

Image Credit: Ultra