Chuckie & Jaxx Inc team up for club anthem ‘Fonia’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 25

Two popular names, Chuckie and Jaxx Inc have joined forces to deliver new track ‘Fonia’, which is out now on Dirty Dutch.

With a great career so far, Chuckie has become well-known all over the globe thanks to his productions. Under his belt, he has scored a Latin GRAMMY, two MOBO awards and MTV awards, all whilst cementing Gold and Platinum status for his tracks. Rooted into the Netherlands music culture, Chuckie has played stages all over the world including at Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas and many, many more. With ‘Fonia’, he continues to cement his status as a force to be reckoned with.

Jaxx Inc, hailing from France, is a rising name in the electronic scene. Influenced by all kinds of house sub-genres and soft techno, he has previously won the Spinnin’ Records Talent Pool world remix contest, which allowed him to then remix for Sam Feldt. This isn’t all though, as he has also won an Armada contest which invited DJs to test their skills and has also played in clubs all over Europe with no signs of slowing down any time soon. Supported by the likes of Claptone, Bob Sinclar & Eats Everything to name a few.

‘Fonia’ is a pulsating, energetic body of work that will have you putting your dancing shoes on straight away. No matter who you are, or what type of music you listen to, it’s impossible not to groove to the deep and funky house rhythm that ebbs and flows throughout. A club-ready anthem which is sure to dominate dancefloors all over the world (when they open in their full capacity once again), ‘Fonia’ by Chuckie and Jaxx Inc makes for essential listening and you can do so below.