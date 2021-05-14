COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered at selected Red Rocks events

By Ouranios Savva 18

Following Red Rocks recent reopening announcements, the Denver-based iconic venue will now ensure that people attending a selection of the scheduled limited capacity events, will also be able to receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The administration of COVID-19 vaccinations could have a beneficial effect on the future of concerts worldwide, with the Red Rocks Ampitheatre looking to provide their wide range of local and overseas attendees, with the most efficient and effective care possible during these uncertain times.

Looking to kickstart this initiative, Denver’s cultural agency, Denver Arts & Venue, has teamed up with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, in order for the COVID-19 vaccinations to be available for Red Rock attendees. Being introduced at Diplo and SIDEPIECE’s concert on Thursday, May 13 2021, attendees will have the option of being vaccinated onsite for the first time, with Arts & Venues spokesperson Brian Kitts stating;

“The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks. We’re making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers.”

The one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be carried out by health officials at Red Rocks, with attendees having to be 18 or over. When opting for a vaccination onsite, an 80th anniversary Red Rocks t-shirt and a voucher for concessions will be up for grabs. With a main focus of vaccinating young festival-goers who have been unable to access the vaccine, up to 100 doses will be on offer each night. Further information on COVID-19 vaccinations and the venues 2021 schedule can be found here.

If you haven’t gotten the jab yet, you can get vaccinated at tonight’s @diplo show and receive a free Red Rocks 80th Anniversary t-shirt + concessions voucher to boot! Look for the booth at the Top Plaza 💪💉💃🕺 Doors open at 7, show starts at 8! pic.twitter.com/ekinMgqRBe — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) May 13, 2021

Image Credit: Conscious Electronic